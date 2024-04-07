Arlington Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.89. The stock had a trading volume of 856,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average of $193.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.