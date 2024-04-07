Arlington Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8,807.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 3,511,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,427. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

