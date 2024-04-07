Arlington Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 347.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,730,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,512. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

