Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 7,040 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,530,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

