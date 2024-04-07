Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 257 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.54. 994,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.32 and its 200 day moving average is $381.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

