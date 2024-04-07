Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 0.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 123.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $62.87. 264,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.