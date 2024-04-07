Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 224,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

