Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7,589.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $328.80. 604,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,708. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

