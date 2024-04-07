Argus Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,366.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,602.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,905.42 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,664.71 and a 12-month high of $3,023.98. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,697.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,311.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.