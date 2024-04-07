Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Ardor has a market cap of $124.10 million and $8.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00025045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006214 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

