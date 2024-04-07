Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.3 %

ARCO opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.