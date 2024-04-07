ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.09 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
