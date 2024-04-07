ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.09 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $6,801,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.