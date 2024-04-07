Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 2,327,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

