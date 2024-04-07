Analyzing Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asset Entities and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $280,000.00 20.30 -$640,000.00 ($0.37) -1.12 Unity Software $2.19 billion 4.47 -$822.01 million ($2.16) -11.74

Asset Entities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asset Entities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Asset Entities has a beta of 8.4, indicating that its share price is 740% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Asset Entities and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,473.81% -102.40% -97.65% Unity Software -37.64% -10.14% -4.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Asset Entities and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Software 1 11 9 0 2.38

Unity Software has a consensus target price of $37.03, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Asset Entities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unity Software beats Asset Entities on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc. is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

