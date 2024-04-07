Analysts Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) PT at $107.46

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $320,964,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $118,378,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKO opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

