Analysts Set Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Target Price at $53.67

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $46.16 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.