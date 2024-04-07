Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $371.60

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.20.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $388.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

