Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $147.00

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,300. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.