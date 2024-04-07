Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.76. 2,084,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

