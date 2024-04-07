Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.