Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $269.95. 2,293,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.