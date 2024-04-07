AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Lifted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $182.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

