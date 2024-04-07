AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in AMETEK by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.6 %

AMETEK stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.22. 710,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $162.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

