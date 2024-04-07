AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

