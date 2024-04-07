American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $112,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

