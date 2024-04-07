American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $222.46 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.