American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $240.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.25.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

