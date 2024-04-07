American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) versus Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Head to Head Comparison

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -36.74% -29.04% Compass Minerals International -4.97% 4.56% 1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$9.29 million N/A N/A Compass Minerals International $1.20 billion 0.49 $15.50 million ($1.46) -9.77

This table compares American Battery Technology and Compass Minerals International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Battery Technology and Compass Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass Minerals International 0 4 1 0 2.20

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats American Battery Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

