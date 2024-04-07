Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 430.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.52 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

