Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,023.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $47.87. 346,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

