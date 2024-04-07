Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $706.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $676.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

