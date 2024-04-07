Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 21,936 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

