Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

