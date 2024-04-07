Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $21,101,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

