Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $784.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $849.83 and a 200-day moving average of $799.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

