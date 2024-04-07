Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.46 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

