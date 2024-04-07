Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Bank of America worth $474,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

