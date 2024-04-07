Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,999 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Starbucks worth $341,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SBUX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.85. 7,032,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
