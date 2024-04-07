Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $430.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 4.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $430,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.39. 1,393,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.04 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

