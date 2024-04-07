Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.88 and its 200 day moving average is $429.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

