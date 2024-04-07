Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

