Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

ALLY stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.