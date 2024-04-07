Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.