Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.