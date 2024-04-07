Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $238.68 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average of $260.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

