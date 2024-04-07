Aion (AION) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $222.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00105439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00036713 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016061 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002857 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

