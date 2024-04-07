Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Aflac stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.