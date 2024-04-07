Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

