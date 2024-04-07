Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.