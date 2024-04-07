Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $485.12. 4,968,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

